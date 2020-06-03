Lee Selby against George Kambosos Jr and Lewis Ritson versus Miguel Vazquez rescheduled for October

Lee Selby can secure another world title fight in Wales

Lee Selby's IBF title eliminator against George Kambosos Jr and Lewis Ritson's clash with Miguel Vazquez have been rescheduled for October.

Former IBF champion Selby will now face Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on Saturday October 3, while Ritson takes on former world champion Vazquez at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on October 17, but the scheduled show at Manchester Arena on July 4 has been cancelled.

A statement from Matchroom Boxing read: "In line with the latest BBBofC and Government guidelines relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing have taken the decision to reschedule their events due to take place in Newcastle on Saturday June 27th and Cardiff on Saturday July 11th, while the event taking place at Manchester Arena on Saturday July 4th has been cancelled.

"Subject to the developing situation, Lee Selby's IBF lightweight world title final eliminator against George Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff has been rescheduled to Saturday October 3rd, while Lewis Ritson's clash with former world champion Miguel Vazquez at the Utilita Arena Newcastle has been rescheduled to Saturday October 17th.

"Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates in Cardiff and Newcastle or refunds will be available from your point of purchase. Tickets for the cancelled Manchester event will be available from your point of purchase."