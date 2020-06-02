Floyd Mayweather offers to pay for George Floyd's funeral

Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for the funeral of George Floyd

Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover the funeral expenses for George Floyd, the African-American man whose death while in police custody in Minneapolis prompted protests across the United States.

The former five-division world champion's promotional company, Mayweather Promotions, confirmed on Twitter he had made the offer, and several local media reports have said the family have accepted.

TMZ Sports tweeted a picture of a cheque from Mayweather to George Floyd's funeral service for $88,500.

Mayweather also paid for the funerals of Genaro Hernandez, his former opponent, and the legendary Joe Frazier in 2011.

Mayweather Promotions and the boxer's agency have yet to respond to a request for comment.

The Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been sacked and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter

Several high-profile sports stars, including Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and Lewis Hamilton, have expressed outrage at Floyd's death

Three other officers involved in the arrest have not been charged.

The incident has prompted anger across the United States and abroad, with numerous professional athletes and leagues speaking out, including NBA great Michael Jordan and golf's 15-times major champion Tiger Woods.

Ravens owner pledges $1m for social justice reform

Steve Bisciotti, the owner of the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, has pledged $1m for social justice reform and said a group of former and current players would decide which organisations benefit.

"There is nothing I can say to ease the pain felt by African-American communities across our country. No words will repair the damage that has been done," Bisciotti said in a statement.

"Like many people, I am sickened, disheartened and shaken by the acts of racism that continue to overwhelm our society.

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has pledged $1m for social justice reform in the wake of Floyd's death

"The most recent killing, involving George Floyd, is yet another tragic example of the discrimination that African-Americans face each day.

"Now, more than ever, we must all strengthen our pursuit of positive change, as we stand with peaceful protestors around the country.

"We must all seek to understand by listening better and learning more. We must all discover new ways to unite. We must all work to break the cycle of systematic racial injustice."