Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez may be staged at Las Vegas Raiders' new stadium

2:30 Vasiliy Lomachenko stated his aim to win all four belts in the lightweight division after defeating Luke Campbell in August 2019 Vasiliy Lomachenko stated his aim to win all four belts in the lightweight division after defeating Luke Campbell in August 2019

Vasiliy Lomachenko could return to the ring at the new home of NFL side the Las Vegas Raiders, promoter Bob Arum says.

Lomachenko, who holds WBA, WBC and WBO lightweight belts, will face undefeated IBF champion Teofimo Lopez and talks have been held with the new facility in Vegas to host the fight with a small crowd.

"A big fight, we're hoping to do it in September with a limited audience," Top Rank's Arum, who promotes both Lomachenko and Lopez, told Sky Sports.

The Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium in the Vegas skyline

Lomachenko vs Lopez could be held at the Raiders' new home

"We're talking to the new American football team, the Las Vegas Raiders, who have a beautiful new $1.8 billion stadium.

"They're talking to us about doing this fight in their stadium in September for maybe 10,000 people spread out.

"Everybody is working to get these things done. We can't talk definitely until we have satisfied all the regulatory bodies.

"The Nevada commission is way ahead of everybody in terms of moving forwards."

The Allegiant Stadium, the official name for the new home of the Raiders, was being built for the start of the next NFL season.

Arum's Top Rank will host their first boxing event since lockdown began on Tuesday at Vegas' MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, with Shakur Stevenson fighting Felix Caraballo.

Ukraine's pound-for-pound star Lomachenko said about upcoming opponent Lopez: "He's a good boxer, a top fighter. He is young and hungry and has big power.

"I want this fight because he is a world champion and he holds my belt, the IBF title.

"The most interesting thing for me will be to look into his eyes and his father's eyes and see their reaction after the fight."

Lomachenko said of Lopez's methods inside the ring: "It will make my task easier.

"It is not an easy type of fighting, it is not an easy style.

"It is easier to box attacking fighters who are coming forwards. It's much easier.

"Counter-punchers are more difficult to fight. The winner will be whoever has the best boxing IQ.

"I think I know what I have to do to win."

Lopez had previously warned Lomachenko: "It's not going to go 12 rounds. At points, it will be technical but at points, I will muscle him, I will be a bully."