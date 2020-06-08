Daniel Dubois is 'the most exciting heavyweight' prospect in boxing and will challenge for a world title soon, says Frank Warren

Daniel Dubois is 14-0 aged just 22

Daniel Dubois hoped to fight for a world championship in early-2021 until lockdown struck but he remains "the best young prospect" in the heavyweight division, says his promoter Frank Warren.

Aged just 22, Dubois has smashed his way to 14 consecutive victories, 13 via knockout and nine within the first couple of rounds.

"At this stage of his career he's the most exciting heavyweight I've been involved with or seen," Warren told Sky Sports.

Dubois has KO'd 13 out of his 14 opponents

"I would have liked him to be fighting for a world title early next year, but now we have to see what will happen."

Tyson Fury's promoter Warren said about Britain's stranglehold of every belt in the heavyweight division: "We own it. We've got the best heavyweights in the world and the best young prospect in Dubois.

"Exciting times, everybody looks to us as far as the heavyweight division is concerned."

Dubois has won British and Commonwealth gold and holds versions of the WBC (he is ranked at No 7) and WBO (ranked at No 3) belts. He was scheduled to fight Joe Joyce until the coronavirus pandemic forced its postponement.

"I'd like to get his fight back on with Joyce," Warren said. "A great fight, two undefeated heavyweights.

"He is champing at the bit. All he wants to do is fight. He lives and breathes it - he could fight tomorrow because he is so fit and well."

Dubois previously told Sky Sports: "I'm watching video [of Joyce]. The way it's worked out, I've got extra time to prepare. It's about using it constructively. I look at what I'm up against, and then I develop my tactics and game plan.

"There are lots of big fights waiting to be made. I want to be a part of that."

Dubois was scheduled to fight Joyce

Warren also promotes Anthony Yarde, who bravely fell short in his ambitious challenge of WBO light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev last year.

Warren said about pitting Yarde against unbeaten rival Joshua Buatsi, the former Rio Olympian: "I have no problem with it, it's a great fight, but you want it with a crowd because it would draw 25,000 people or maybe more. It's not an issue for us.

"Yarde is a fighting man, he went to fight Kovalev in his back yard and was 10 seconds away from winning. Kovalev was all over the place but Yarde ran out of gas.

"Yarde had limited experience as an amateur - compare that to Buatsi's experience. Yarde had 11 fights as an amateur so it's tremendous what he's done."

Buatsi told Sky Sports: "How would I beat Yarde? I'd improve on what I'm doing. I tend not to watch opponents too much because if I improve, it will be good enough to beat whoever is in front of me."

The undisputed heavyweight championship fight between WBC champion Fury and IBF, WBA and WBO holder Anthony Joshua is "not a difficult fight to make" according to Warren.

"Whatever is on the table is 50-50," Warren said.

"Fury is the No 1 heavyweight but we don't say 60-40. 50-50 down the middle.

"Once we get the offer that we're supposed to be getting, we'll be in a position to sit around the table and knock it into shape. It's not about me or [Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn's company] Matchroom. It's about getting this fight made.

"If we can't make this happen between us, then we've got to point the finger at whoever doesn't make it happen."