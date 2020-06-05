Anthony Joshua's undisputed world title fight with Tyson Fury must be in Britain, says Ricky Hatton

1:00 Anthony Joshua vsTyson Fury can happen if talks are 'sensible', says Ricky Hatton Anthony Joshua vsTyson Fury can happen if talks are 'sensible', says Ricky Hatton

Anthony Joshua's battle of Britain against Tyson Fury should rightfully be staged in front of a big audience in the UK, says Ricky Hatton.

Fury's promoter Frank Warren has suggested that talks are 'ongoing' for a massive fight against Joshua in 2021, with all the world heavyweight titles at stake.

The Brit rivals could be lured to America or even the Middle East by lucrative offers, but former world champion Hatton has urged Joshua and Fury to deliver an historic fight on home soil once the sport resumes.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury hold all the world heavyweight titles

"I don't see why it can't happen at Wembley," Hatton told The Boxing Show on Sky Sports News. "You need a big outdoor arena.

"The majority of money is made when you go boxing in the United States. The vast size of the United States, that tends to be where you earn your money, but a fight of this size, I think it needs to be in England. Two British heavyweights.

"Two men at the top of the game. A brilliant clash of styles, a brilliant clash of personalities. We've got to have it in the UK, for British boxing. We need this in the UK, it's an absolute must."

BETTER JAB❌

BIGGER PUNCHER❌

FASTER HANDS❌@frankwarren_tv struggles to see how @anthonyfjoshua would beat @Tyson_Fury 🇬🇧👑



📺Watch extended interview on The Boxing Show, live now on @SkySportsNews pic.twitter.com/PxfBk0dr27 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 5, 2020

Warren insists WBC champion Fury is ready to finalise terms with unified title holder Joshua, provided they agree a 50-50 deal.

"There have been ongoing talks," Warren told Sky Sports. "Fury? I know I speak on his behalf - he wants the fight. More than anything, he wants the fight.

"I don't think Matchroom want the fight. All day long, Tyson Fury beats AJ.

"It's not a difficult fight to make. Whatever is on the table is 50-50. Fury is the No 1 heavyweight but we don't say 60-40. 50-50 down the middle.

"Once we get the offer that we're supposed to be getting, we'll be in a position to sit around the table and knock it into shape. It's not about me or Matchroom. It's about getting this fight made."

When they sit around the negotiating table, everyone has just got to be sensible. A lot of fights don't take place because of who has the lion's share Ricky Hatton

Hatton reached agreements for fights against superstars Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao during his career and is hopeful that Fury and Joshua can confirm their huge showdown.

"This fight, it can't not happen," said Hatton, who has been a member of Fury's training team in the past.

"It's got to go ahead, otherwise all of us will never forgive ourselves. Years ago, British boxing, you couldn't think of two British heavyweights. We have the two best in the division now and they've got to fight each other.

"When they sit around the negotiating table, everyone has just got to be sensible. A lot of fights don't take place because of who has the lion's share. We can't let this fight not happen, I feel."