Guido Vianello seals another first-round KO in Las Vegas

Vianello has won all seven of his fights

Guido Vianello charged to another first-round knockout victory in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The Italian heavyweight smashed Don Haynesworth at a behind-closed-doors venue on Shakur Stevenson's undercard, promoted by Bob Arum's Top Rank.

A sharp right hand from Vianello inside the opening period flattened Haynesworth and kept his unbeaten record intact.

A right hand sealed the win for Vianello

The Italian is a 2016 Olympian

'The Gladiator' from Rome has won all seven pro fights since representing his nation at the 2016 Olympics.

Four of his seven wins have come inside a round.

He is trained in Vegas by Kevin Barry, who is also in Joseph Parker's corner.

"It was an interesting experience," Vianello said of the atmosphere without spectators.

"I spent three days relaxing in my hotel room, but everything went according to plan.

"I knew the right hand would be there, so I worked to set up that shot. I could not have asked for anything more."

Vianello is a former sparring partner of Tyson Fury

'The Gladiator' aims to be Italy's best-ever boxer

Vianello's manager Sam Jones previously told Sky Sports: "Guido is fast, he can punch, he's got incredibly fast hands for a heavyweight. He is going to be a serious threat.

"Italy is not known for its fighters. Guido, I can guarantee you, will be their greatest ever boxer.

"Guido wants to be the world champion and bring big-time boxing to Italy. I know he has the potential."

He sparred Tyson Fury prior to the now-WBC champion's first fight with Deontay Wilder.