Tyson Fury's sparring partner Jared Anderson sealed swift and impressive victory in Las Vegas

Anderson has won all four of his fights

Jared Anderson, a key sparring partner of Tyson Fury’s, demonstrated his progression with a third-round stoppage win on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

The emerging heavyweight beat Johnnie Langston on the behind-closed-doors undercard to Shakur Stevenson, promoted by Bob Arum's Top Rank.

The 20-year-old from Ohio was forced out of the first round for the first time in his career but a barrage of punches ended his opponent's resistance in the third.

Anderson stopped Langston in three rounds

Anderson is an emerging talent on the US scene

'The Real Big Baby', as Anderson is known, is a talent to keep an eye on and has already been used in training by WBC champion Fury.

Anderson said after improving his record to 4-0: "He took some good shots. He was a tough opponent. I did what I wanted to. I did some stuff I didn't want to do. I got caught with a good shot.

"It didn't hurt me, but I definitely got caught with it.

"I know a different opponent could hurt me with a shot like that. We'll go back to the drawing board and see what I did wrong.

"This wasn't what I expected, but it was a great experience."

He had 'Black Lives Matter' written on the tape around his gloves.

Anderson's Black Lives Matter message

Anderson helped Fury to beat Wilder

Earlier this year, Anderson was brought into Fury's camp for his preparations to eventually defeat Deontay Wilder.

He told Sky Sports about sparring with Fury: "He made me think a lot, it was a chess match, tit for tat.

"I was definitely not brought in to directly imitate [Wilder]. I'm only 6'4'' so my height doesn't match up. But I definitely bring a lot to the table - I will sharpen you up, make sure that you are aware of punches, make sure that you know when they are coming and know how to get out of the way.

"If you can hit me, then you've got some speed and technique.

"That's our biggest point. I'm shorter, hard to hit, a little faster. That was the point made after our first sparring session.

"He knew that if he could hit me, he could definitely hit Wilder."