LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Best super-middleweight? Biggest grudge matches?
Last Updated: 11/06/20 8:09am
Carl Froch joins the podcast to help us choose the best-ever super-middleweights!
Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker
The show includes the following:
- News round-up - AJ's injury and his statement at the Black Lives Matter March, return of boxing in the U.S
- Bob Arum interview
- Boxing's biggest grudges
- Fantasy Fighters - the super middleweights
- Andre Ward on Froch career