Boxing News

News

LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Best super-middleweight? Biggest grudge matches?

Last Updated: 11/06/20 8:09am

Carl Froch joins the podcast to help us choose the best-ever super-middleweights!

Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker

The show includes the following:

  • News round-up - AJ's injury and his statement at the Black Lives Matter March, return of boxing in the U.S
  • Bob Arum interview
  • Boxing's biggest grudges
  • Fantasy Fighters - the super middleweights
  • Andre Ward on Froch career

Trending

©2020 Sky UK