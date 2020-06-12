Anthony Joshua injury fears eased by Eddie Hearn – 'it won't affect his career'

2:04 AJ and Fury agree financial terms to two 2021 fights AJ and Fury agree financial terms to two 2021 fights

Anthony Joshua’s injured leg will not prevent his next fight against Kubrat Pulev or his plan to face Tyson Fury, promoter Eddie Hearn said.

Joshua wore a brace over his left knee and had a crutch when he spoke at a Black Lives Matter march last weekend.

"When you're on crutches with your leg in a brace it is never great, but it's not something that will affect his 2020 career or his career at all," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"He will have [the brace] on for three or four weeks just to make sure he is good to go to resume training.

"He tweaked the inside of his knee. He's had scans. No surgery, so that's good news.

"He's got to make sure he doesn't do any running or heavy work over the next few weeks."

Joshua and Fury, who own every major heavyweight belt between them, have agreed financial terms for two fights in 2021 to decide an undisputed champion.

But Joshua's next defence of the IBF, WBA and WBO titles is expected to be against his mandatory challenger Pulev, with the UK still the priority location.

Fury is set to face Wilder again in a third WBC title fight, while Dillian Whyte has also lined up a mandatory shot at the WBC belt by February 2021.

"In our minds [Joshua vs Pulev] happens in November," said Hearn.

"We know that Deontay Wilder's side are working on the Fury fight. We have Dillian Whyte hopefully fighting at our headquarters in August against Alexander Povetkin.

"There are talks to stage the Pulev fight around November. That's the fight that is next. It's the IBF mandatory.

"We want to make sure that, when a Joshua-Fury fight does happen, it is for all the belts. The undisputed heavyweight championship of the world."

Hearn previously explained the breakthrough in talks to pit Joshua against Fury: "It's fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights.

"[There's] a lot to overcome in the meantime. We're moving in the right direction. I'm confident that both guys have given their blessing for the fight to go ahead.

"The point of Fury, Joshua and the teams agreeing to the structure of the deal? The first fight could happen next summer. It will be 2021."