Lawrence Okolie’s Black Lives Matter message: Infrastructure must change

4:30 Lawrence Okolie wants the current Black Lives Matter campaign to achieve significant change Lawrence Okolie wants the current Black Lives Matter campaign to achieve significant change

Lawrence Okolie believes infrastructure in society, such as employment, must change for black people to achieve equality.

The undefeated cruiserweight contender delivered a powerful speech to Sky Sports about "repairing past issues" by buying a house for his parents who didn't previously own their home.

"There is a difference between this Black Lives Matter movement and the majority which I've seen in my short life so far," Okolie said about the movement since the death of George Floyd last month.

Doing The Rounds with Okolie Watch On Demand now!

0:33 Promoter Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua was aiming to effect positive change by speaking at a Black Lives Matter march. Promoter Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua was aiming to effect positive change by speaking at a Black Lives Matter march.

"There seems to be a rise in consciousness. More people are aware of it. This has probably been the biggest civil rights movement since the '60s.

"There is a lot of pressure, and hopefully it can stay on, for more justice for black people all over the world.

"The issue is that, a lot of the time, light is not shone on it. People become conditioned to it.

"People aren't going to stand for it, the way they have stood for it before. Whether that be through protests or politically.

"That is positive to see. I want my kids to feel more comfortable than I felt. As long as we're moving in the right direction, then I'm happy.

"The difference now? It seems like a spark. Protesting alone, or social media posts alone, won't be the change. But it sparks a change. If you don't realise there is a problem - whether you are black, white or Asian - then you can't attack.

1:07 Andre Ward says people must have 'real conversations' with their children about racism Andre Ward says people must have 'real conversations' with their children about racism

"Now there are more eyes on it.

"These are the things that spark the actual change.

"I am filled with hope because people are wise to a lot of stuff.

"I'd like to see more of the infrastructure being a lot less difficult for ethnic minorities. Socially and economically, whether it is intentional or unintentional, there is stuff to keep black people down.

"Myself? I'm starting to do well at boxing. I came from having no money in the family. Now I have to repair past issues, such as helping my parents to buy their house.

"In a different set-up, your family has houses so your build yourself another house.

0:56 Three-weight world champion Claressa Shields says that that 'enough is enough' Three-weight world champion Claressa Shields says that that 'enough is enough'

0:41 Ramla Ali says she will donate part of her professional boxing earnings to #BlackLivesMatter charities. Ramla Ali says she will donate part of her professional boxing earnings to #BlackLivesMatter charities.

"I'd like to see less infrastructural racism. For example, jobs. Not being afraid to put your surname and wonder if you're going to get the job.

"When you get stopped by a policeman, to not feel fear.

"I feel like the infrastructure in society is slightly racist and that is one of the most important things to tackle."