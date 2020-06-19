Joseph Parker's team challenge British rivals as talks continue over fight in New Zealand's lake district

Joseph Parker is awaiting news on his next fight

Joseph Parker's team have thrown down the challenge to British heavyweights as talks continue for a proposed fight in New Zealand's lake district.

The 28-year-old Kiwi is expected to return in August or September, and Queenstown - situated next to the country's longest lake - is being considered as a venue to stage the former world champion.

Parker's manager David Higgins hopes to finalise a plan with promoter Eddie Hearn within two weeks and would consider bringing in an opponent from overseas, provided they undergo a spell in quarantine.

"Matchroom have said they would support it and we're doing due diligence on the budget," Higgins told Sky Sports.

Parker could be heading to the Southern Lakes district in New Zealand

Looking forward to heading back into Camp! 🎥🎞: #KerryRussellTV pic.twitter.com/x6k7SmCQQS — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) June 15, 2020

"I'm holding discussions with city locations. There's a mountain town named Queenstown in the Southern Lakes district, it's stunning scenery.

"Joe has never fought there. The mayor of Queenstown signalled an interest in holding the fight there.

"We would probably look at a smaller venue, a boutique event with everyone getting a chef-created dinner and showcasing some of the best food and wine of New Zealand.

Queenstown is based next to Lake Wakatipu

"We can quarantine in an opponent from anywhere. New Zealand has announced it's going to let America's Cup sailors come into New Zealand, so boxing should be treated the same. With government dispensation, we could bring in an opponent from the UK, or the United States."

Australian Lucas Browne appears to be ruled out of a Trans-Tasman clash with Parker, having committed himself to his US debut, a rescheduled fight with Russia's Apti Davtaev.

Former opponent Dillian Whyte is preparing for a fight with Alexander Povetkin, while Derek Chisora is expected to face Oleksandr Usyk, but Higgins would welcome other contenders from the UK for a high-profile clash with Parker.

Lucas Browne had been a preferred opponent for the Parker fight

"We're in a climate where some boxers are going to accept that the money will be less and put their hand up to fight anyway like Joseph Parker, who has got a good head on his shoulders.

"He understands that he's not going to get top dollar, but he's a boxer and he'll fight anyone, because he wants to keep busy. He'd fight Chisora, he'd fight Dillian Whyte, he'd fight Usyk. The budget won't be enough to bring them in, so then it's a question of who can we put on and who will step up?

"We'll lay out the red carpet if any of those British want to come down here to New Zealand.

"I'm sceptical, I think they like fighting in their own backyard. We'll look at all-comers, but it's going to come down to money as well and what's realistic."

Parker can strengthen his No 2 spot in the WBO rankings, just behind WBO mandatory challenger Usyk, whose team have warned that Anthony Joshua could risk losing the WBO belt if he does not fulfil his title commitments.

When asked about a possible Parker fight, Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk told Sky Sports earlier this year: "In case it turns out that the WBO title is vacant, Usyk will be happy to fight for it.

"And Joseph Parker is the highest available contender."