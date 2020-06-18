Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller set for comeback against Jerry Forrest

Miller has not fought in 18 months

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller will fight for the first time in a year and a half when he takes on Jerry Forrest.

Forrest's promoter Lou Di Bella confirmed the news to Sky Sports.

Miller's debut for new promoters, Bob Arum's Top Rank, will come a year after he was removed from a scheduled fight against Anthony Joshua after failing drug tests.

Miller was scheduled to face Joshua

Miller's replacement against Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr, caused a shock result before losing a rematch.

"Minor setback for a major comeback," Miller previously said when signing with Top Rank.

"I'm coming for everything and everyone. No one is safe. Say hello to the bad guy

"Everyone wants to portray the superhero. We don't live in a sunshine world. I'll never be the superhero. In my world, the majority of the time, the villain wins."

Miller is unbeaten in 24

Undefeated Miller's opponent, Forrest, has won 23 of his 26 bouts. Those defeats came against Michael Hunter, Gerald Washington and Jermaine Franklin. Forrest had signed to fight Filip Hrgovic before the coronavirus pandemic.

Miller now shares a promoter with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and the next challenger to Joshua's IBF, WBA and WBO gold, Kubrat Pulev.

Miller told Sky Sports about Fury: "I think that will be definitely in the future."