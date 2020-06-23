Mahmoud Charr hopes to defend WBA 'regular' heavyweight title after joining promoter Erol Ceylan

Mahmoud Charr holds the WBA 'regular' heavyweight title

Mahmoud Charr hopes to finally defend the WBA 'regular' heavyweight title after signing a promotional deal with Erol Ceylan.

The Germany-based fighter has been inactive since claiming the WBA belt with a points win over Alexander Ustinov in November 2017, although a fight with Trevor Bryan, the WBA 'interim' champion, had been expected to take place this year.

Charr is confident that Ceylan can line up a big-name fight in America and admits his ultimate ambition is a battle with Britain's WBC champion Tyson Fury.

Charr is targeting a fight against Tyson Fury

"I am sure that Erol, with his good connections to the USA, is just the right partner at my side," said Charr. "I would like to fight Andy Ruiz and then target Tyson Fury."

Highly-rated Ukrainian heavyweight Victor Faust has also teamed up with Ceylan, who has vowed to kick-start 35-year-old Charr's career.

"We are currently restructuring our stable and aligning ourselves strategically," said Ceylan.

"After signing Victor Faust, we now have a reigning heavyweight world champion in Mahmoud. We are very well-positioned and I am convinced that he will soon be fighting big battles."

Anthony Joshua holds the WBA 'super' title, along with the WBO and IBF belts, and will next face IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in a rescheduled fight.