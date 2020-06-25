Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury must agree a 'mountain' of terms, but no 'obstacles' should stop fight, says promoter Frank Warren

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury still must agree a 'mountain' of terms, but no 'obstacles' should stand in the way of the world title fight, says promoter Frank Warren.

Britain's world heavyweight champions have agreed financial terms in principle on a two-fight deal for 2021, although Fury's UK promoter Warren insists that various contractual details remain to be finalised before the blockbuster battles are confirmed.

But any minor details can be easily thrashed out, according to Warren, who has called for further negotiations between both fighters.

"You say it's agreed, but nothing is agreed," Warren told Sky Sports. "All that's agreed is a 50-50 split. There is a mountain of stuff, and I'm not wanting it not to happen.

"The way forward is to get everybody to get together, get everyone around the table and sort it out, and that's how it will be done.

"Who walks first? What side of the poster? Just toss a coin. Let's make a list, here's the 10 points. Spin a coin, whoever wins, you've got the first one, he's got the second one. Get it on. Stop putting obstacles in the way. There are no obstacles in the way of this fight."

Top Rank boss Bob Arum, who promotes Fury in America, revealed earlier this week that he would be taking a more active role in talks with Joshua's team about the undisputed world title fight.

And Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn intends to contact Arum in the next few days.

"I will negotiate with whoever Team Fury ask me to, to make this fight," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"They have made it clear Bob Arum is leading all negotiations now around this fight, and I will be speaking to him this week."

Unified champion Joshua must firstly overcome IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, while Fury will defend his WBC belt in a third fight against Deontay Wilder, with Dillian Whyte set to face winner as the WBC mandatory challenger.

Warren remains confident that Fury will emerge unbeaten, but has questioned whether Joshua can address the vulnerabilities that were shown in his first professional loss to Andy Ruiz Jr last June.

"Regarding AJ, I just think that fight he had with Ruiz in the States, he was exposed, and I know he won the rematch," said Warren.

"He did everything he had to do, he trained extremely well, his tactics were spot on and he done what he set out to do, which was won his titles back. But you could see what the flaws were."