Prince Naseem Hamed's son Aadam to become a professional boxer

Prince Naseem Hamed's son Aadam will become a professional boxer with the well-wishes of promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren.

Aadam, aged 20, will follow in the footsteps of 'Naz', the former world featherweight champion who lit up British boxing in the 1990s.

"I've not seen him fight but it's a great story," said Hearn as the latest offspring of boxing royalty gets into the ring.

"Conor Benn, with us, has been fantastic and Chris Eubank Jr has been great entertainment over the years.

"Naz's son? Let's see what he's got! It's hard for anybody to follow in the footsteps of a successful father - I've had to do it, as well!

"You're always Barry Hearn's son or Nigel Benn's son or Chris Eubank's son until you do well and you make them become Eddie Hearn's dad or Conor Benn's dad.

"I wish him all the best."

Warren, who promoted Hamed, added: "If he has his old man's ability, then he should be OK."

Asked if history could repeat itself for the Hamed legacy, Warren said: "I hope it is. He's a nice lad. I spoke to Naz and I hope he does [repeat history].

"He was a promising tennis player at one stage!"