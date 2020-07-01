Luke Campbell vs Ryan Garcia ordered by WBC for interim lightweight title

Luke Campbell ordered to fight Ryan Garcia

Luke Campbell has been ordered by the WBC to fight undefeated American starlet Ryan Garcia for their interim lightweight title.

With Fortuna pulling out of the @luke11campbell fight, we have just been notified that the WBC have ordered Campbell v @KingRyanG Great fight! @dazn_usa @goldenboy 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9qxXzt3QrI — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 1, 2020

Hull's Campbell was due to meet Javier Fortuna, who has now withdrawn, and Garcia is the next highest-ranked contender.

Garcia, aged 21 and promoted by Golden Boy, is one of American boxing's hottest talents and is unbeaten in 20 fights.

The WBC's lightweight title is fragmented because Vasiliy Lomachenko added the vacant belt to his WBA and WBO gold by beating Campbell in London last year. Lomachenko has since been upgraded to 'franchise champion'.

Devin Haney, another of America's top young talents, won the interim title then was upgraded to full champion status. An injury to Haney caused him to be regarded as 'champion in recess' briefly but he is again the WBC's recognised lightweight champion.

As a result No 2 ranked Fortuna and No 3 ranked Campbell were scheduled to decide the interim title. Fortuna's absence has opened the door for No 4 contender Garcia.

Campbell is eyeing a version of a world title at the third attempt after previously coming up short against Jorge Linares and Lomachenko.