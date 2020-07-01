Michael Hunter targets September fight after parting company with Matchroom Boxing

Michael Hunter hopes to return to the ring before the end of 2021

Michael Hunter is targeting a fight in September after parting company with Matchroom Boxing.

The American heavyweight's contract expired following his draw with Alexander Povetkin last December and Hunter has left Eddie Hearn's promotional company on good terms after not receiving a new deal.

Hunter is sitting at No 4 in the IBF rankings, having racked up six wins and a draw since joining the top division after his sole defeat, a points loss to Oleksandr Usyk at cruiserweight.

Hunter battled to a draw with Alexander Povetkin in December

"I'm working on a fight in September but I've parted ways with DAZN and Matchroom," Hunter told Sky Sports.

"I'm putting that out there. I'm basically a free agent now, and I'm looking for opportunities. I'm not sure where that's going to lead me.

"I love Matchroom, I don't have a problem with Matchroom. I like the company, but I think it wasn't feasible for them to continue to allow me to be a part of their company, but not fully embracing the company. They had to make a decision where they fully embraced me or let me go."

The American is well positioned to target a world title fight

Charles Martin is ranked at No 2 by the IBF, with Hunter open to facing his fellow American in a final eliminator for the IBF belt which is currently held by Anthony Joshua.

"Absolutely. Anybody that thinks they can beat me and they're in the top 10, is definitely on my list right now, whether they're above me or below me," said Hunter.

"There's no other way that Michael Hunter will get a title shot, unless it's a mandatory spot. I know that for sure."