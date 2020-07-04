Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury in the US 'a big thing' but they can further 'build their profiles'

Tyson Fury’s "second home" is Las Vegas and he is more popular in the United States than Anthony Joshua, according to Top Rank executive Brad Jacobs.

The rival world heavyweight champions have agreed financial terms to decide the undisputed divisional ruler in 2021 but the location is a major aspect that is yet to be finalised.

"It would be a huge fight in Britain for obvious reasons. But a heavyweight championship fight in the US is a big thing," Jacobs, representing Fury's American promoters Top Rank, told Sky Sports.

Will Joshua vs Fury end up in the USA?

"Certainly Fury's second home is Las Vegas. All of his recent fights have been there. He has a tremendous following in the US with [American TV] pushing him and making him a star.

"Fury is better known in the US than Joshua. But there is time for Joshua to make a name for himself before this event takes place.

"It doesn't hurt for either guy to continue to build their profile before this fight. They are each huge names across the world. The bigger and better that becomes, the better it is for everybody."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn previously told Sky Sports: "From a common-sense point of view and without knowing how a deal works, everyone will say Britain is the place to hold the fight.

"But it is the world heavyweight championship - there will be all sorts of offers from across the world, and there have been already.

"The venue is another obstacle to overcome."

Top Rank president Todd DuBoef previously told Sky Sports: "I think that the success of the big events, the biggest events in the history of combat sports, have originated from America.

"We'd have to weigh all the different circumstances and if there was outside locations, like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Asia, whatever, we would obviously weigh those too."

Hearn added: "We know Saudi Arabia would love to have this fight.

"We've had offers from China, we've had offers from around the world.

"This is the biggest fight in boxing - it doesn't get any bigger. There's not going to be any country that stages major events that won't want this fight."

Joshua must first defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Kubrat Pulev later this year while Fury will have a third WBC championship fight with Deontay Wilder planned for December 19.

But Hearn told Sky Sports about negotiations to face Fury next year: "We're all moving forwards. We talked about the site, the other elements of the deal and we agreed to move forwards by papering this. Dotting the is and crossing the ts. Get this boxed in for 2021."

Fury's UK promoter Frank Warren previously told Sky Sports: "Who walks first? What side of the poster? Just toss a coin. Let's make a list, here's the 10 points. Spin a coin, whoever wins, you've got the first one, he's got the second one. Get it on. Stop putting obstacles in the way. There are no obstacles in the way of this fight."

Top Rank's Jacobs insisted about finalising Joshua vs Fury: "They both have other fights before they meet each other. Once they get through it will be like any other heavyweight negotiation."