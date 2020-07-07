Luke Campbell and Ryan Garcia in negotiations to fight after Golden Boy Promotions approval

Luke Campbell is closer to fighting Ryan Garcia

Luke Campbell is a step closer to facing Ryan Garcia after the American's participation in the fight was confirmed by his promoters Golden Boy.

The WBC ordered Hull's Campbell to face Garcia for the interim lightweight title (the full title is held by Devin Haney and the 'franchise' champion is Vasiliy Lomachenko).

Campbell and Garcia must still agree terms before a fight becomes a reality but both sides have now publicly indicated their willingness.

Campbell told Sky Sports about Garcia's 6.6m Instagram followers: "He has a hell of a following but they won't help him in the ring."

Garcia, a 22-year-old unbeaten in 20 and among the US's most talented prospects, mocked Campbell online for that comment.

Campbell's stock rose after a competitive fight with Lomachenko

Garcia is unbeaten in 20

"I know he has mentioned my name in the past but what he says and what he does are two completely different things," Campbell said.

"I'm well up for this fight.

"He is a big name, he draws a lot of attention. He looks like he carries power and he has speed.

"We'll soon find out, won't we?"

Campbell was beaten by Lomachenko last year but is targeting a rematch.

Lomachenko, holder of WBA, WBC and WBO gold, next meets IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez.