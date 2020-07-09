Anthony Joshua: Robert Helenius awaits news on final eliminator for WBA heavyweight title

Robert Helenius is awaiting news on a possible WBA final eliminator

Robert Helenius could find out soon which opponent stands in the way of a world title fight against Anthony Joshua, with talks ongoing about a WBA final eliminator.

The Finnish heavyweight, nicknamed 'The Nordic Nightmare,' produced a dramatic stoppage win over Adam Kownacki in a WBA eliminator in March, which also earned him the status of WBA 'Gold' champion.

Helenius is to hold negotiations with Premier Boxing Champions, who guide his career in America, about fighting a rival WBA contender to earn a mandatory fight for Joshua's WBA 'super' title.

Helenius stopped Adam Kownacki in the fourth round in New York

Anthony Joshua holds the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles

"I think they are going [into] that discussion now with PBC for the final eliminator fight," Helenius told Sky Sports. "I hope they are planning to do that."

Asked about facing Luis Ortiz or Andy Ruiz Jr, both highly-ranked by the WBA, Helenius said: "Of course. I think anybody.

"I have to win every fight to get to a world championship fight, so I'm ready for anybody."

Joshua faces IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in his next fight

Joshua's next defence of his WBA, IBF and WBO belts is a rescheduled fight against IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, with a date and venue to be confirmed.

Helenius has sparred Joshua and Pulev in the past, but doubts whether he would be offered more sessions with the British star, who could become a future opponent.

"Both are very good fighters, but they have very different styles," said Helenius. "It's going to be very interesting.

"I actually don't know now with the coronavirus going on, if I would like to come to England for a sparring camp.

"He's [Joshua] a good sparring partner, so it's also scouting for me. I would know where he stands and how he can take me on. He could be good sparring."