Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will have additional fights before they meet

Dubois will fight Joyce in October

Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will each have an extra fight before they meet on October 24.

The unbeaten heavyweight rivals will first both be in action behind-closed-doors in July.

Joyce will face Michael Wallisch on July 25 then Dubois meets Erik Pfeifer on August 29.

They are expected to progress into fighting each other at London's The O2 when their undefeated records will be on the line.

Dubois said: "Time to blow off the cobwebs. I want to deliver a big performance before I KO Joe."

Joyce, the Olympic silver medallist, previously told Sky Sports: "In terms of the psychological game, I think it's to my advantage. My mindset and experience will carry me through.

"It might start off a slug fest. We'll both be fired up having had to wait, but after I warm up, I'll start to get my boxing going and I'll raise my level. I'll be a level above (Dubois)."

Dubois previously told Sky Sports: "I'm watching video (of Joyce.) The way it's worked out, I've got extra time to prepare. It's about using it constructively. I look at what I'm up against, and then I develop my tactics and game plan.

"I've always been confident. I just believe in myself and I'm confident for this fight.

"There are lots of big fights waiting to be made. I want to be a part of that."