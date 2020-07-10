Andy Ruiz Jr could be set to return as Chris Arreola holds talks for fight against former unified champion

Andy Ruiz Jr could be set to return as Chris Arreola says talks are 'looking very good' for a fight against the former unified world heavyweight champion.

Ruiz Jr has been absent from the ring since his brief world title reign was ended by a rematch defeat to Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in December.

He has since split from his coach Manny Robles to team up with trainer Eddy Reynoso and could resume his career against Arreola, who admits that Ruiz Jr is the only opponent of interest for his next fight.

"Yes, actually there's been a couple of talks [about Ruiz Jr fight], but I'm not at liberty of saying anything right now," Arreola told Sky Sports.

"But they are looking fairly good. Looking very good. I'm actually very excited for that fight.

"I think that's the only fight that looks promising for myself. If that fight doesn't come around, then you know, I'm okay with staying at home.

"But that's the only fight that's very enticing, not only to myself, also for the boxing fans. I think the boxing fans will love a boxing fight with two Mexican heavyweights that are going at it."

Arreola, a three-time world title challenger, broke the CompuBox record for the most punches thrown in a battling points loss to Adam Kownacki last August.

Both fighters remain in contention for a world title shot in the WBA top 10, with Ruiz Jr at No 4, while Arreola is at No 7, and the 39-year-old has vowed to produce an explosive encounter if the fight is finalised.

Arreola produced a record-breaking performance against Adam Kownacki

"We're both Californians, we're both in the rankings, we're both fan-friendly fighters and we're both of Mexican heritage," said Arreola.

"We all know what Mexican fighters bring to the table. They bring non-stop excitement. We just come forward and we just love to fight.

"I think it will be a great fight between me and Andy."