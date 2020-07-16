Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez: Jason Quigley says there is a 'high possibility' of him fighting the Mexican star

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is considering a potential fight with Jason Quigley

Jason Quigley has admitted there is a 'high possibility' of him receiving a fight against Mexican star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in September.

The Irish middleweight is on a shortlist of potential opponents for Canelo, which also includes the British duo of John Ryder and Callum Smith.

But Quigley, who is part of the same Golden Boy promotional stable as Canelo, is hopeful that he will be selected by the biggest name in boxing.

Quigley is one of the preferred opponents for Canelo

Quigley told Sky Sports: "Turning professional on July 12, on the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, on the Canelo-Lara undercard, and now look at us.

"A few years on and I'm possibly going to be fighting Canelo Alvarez. It's been a crazy career for me. It's been an enjoyable one, there's been a lot of ups and downs.

Canelo Alvarez is the best out there at the minute, he's the face of boxing, and I want to get in there and I want to see how good he really is Jason Quigley

"But it's a high possibility now. Golden Boy and my Sheer Sports Management team have been in touch with me. They have offered me the fight, to fight Canelo Alvarez, and it's all there.

"We're just waiting now for the possibility. Of course, there's other boxers that could possibly be getting the fight as well. But I have been asked, 'would I take the fight?' 100 per cent, I said 'yes.'

"I want to get in with the best in the world. Canelo Alvarez is the best out there at the minute, he's the face of boxing, and I want to get in there and I want to see how good he really is, and give him everything I've got, if it all comes off."

Quigley started the year with a third-round knockout of Fernando Marin, his 18th win on a record that features just a solitary defeat.

Andy Lee, the former WBO middleweight champion, has been assigned as his trainer, and Quigley is just awaiting news about a life-changing fight.

"I've been hearing all those names that are put in front of him, but week by week and day by day, it looks like these names are thinning down lower and lower," said Quigley.

"Out there at the minute, it's looking like myself or Ryder that could be high potential possibilities for that fight."