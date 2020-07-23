Floyd Mayweather's advice would not spare Ashley Theophane from a crushing defeat, says Conor Benn

Conor Benn remains willing to face Ashley Theophane

Conor Benn says Floyd Mayweather's expert advice will not spare Ashley Theophane from a crushing defeat if they share the ring in the future.

The exciting welterweight prospect remains open to a future fight with Theophane, despite being unable to agree terms for a summer showdown with the 39-year-old, a former member of Mayweather's 'Money Team'.

Theophane received guidance from Mayweather after basing his career in the USA for a five-year spell, but Benn believes he has a brutal answer to any trademark defensive skills that were passed on by the American star.

When the opportunity presents itself I’ll be more than ready. We dont get Ready... We Stay Ready!! pic.twitter.com/kAoIUOyYrd — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) July 21, 2020

"They [Mayweather tips] may help him for the first six rounds, but then when it gets past six, I'll kick straight into gear," Benn told Sky Sports.

"It would be a right hand straight over the top of his shoulder roll, followed by a naughty left hook to the body, left hook to the head. Slip his jab, right uppercut.

"When push comes to the shove, I know I can take it and I know I can give it, so it don't really bother me. I'll rise to the occasion."

Theophane has received guidance from Floyd Mayweather in his career

In 58 fights, Theophane has claimed the British title and also shared the ring with world champions such as Danny Garcia and Adrien Broner, earning the respect of Benn.

"I rate him as a fighter," said the unbeaten 23-year-old. "He's an experienced, seasoned pro.

"It would be a hard fight, a hard night's work, but I fancy my chances. I just think I'll be too explosive. If we stood there in the middle, I'd get four shots off before he even knows it.

"Is it too soon for me, or is he way past it? The difference between Theophane and all these other bods calling me out is he's got good credentials, and credentials that I want to take.

"You get in the ring and you fight these fighters, you're not only just fighting them and beating them, you're gaining knowledge and experience."

Benn's immediate priority is a battle with Welshman Chris Jenkins for the British and Commonwealth belts, which would allow him to surpass the achievements of his father Nigel.

Benn's father Nigel held the British title before becoming a world champion

"We're hoping the board sanction me and Chris Jenkins. I'm mandatory," said Benn.

"My dad won the Commonwealth in his 17th fight, so for me winning the British and Commonwealth in my 17th fight, I'd have one over my dad.

"That's the dream, if I could do that by my 17th fight."