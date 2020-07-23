LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Chris Eubank Jr, Chris Eubank Sr and Roy Jones Jr are guests
Last Updated: 23/07/20 9:29am
We are joined by Anthony Fowler, Ammo Williams, the Eubanks and Roy Jones Jr.
The show includes the following:
- Fowler explains Coldwell exit and Ammo Beef
- Eubanks reveals why they chose Jones Jr
- That Marbella meeting between AJ & Fury
- Is Callum Smith now in line for Canelo?
- Will Chantelle Cameron be a serious threat to Taylor?