Chisora vs Usyk now targeted for October, says David Haye

0:50 Oleksandr Usyk attempted to defuse any tension at the face off with Derek Chisora by asking for a selfie! Oleksandr Usyk attempted to defuse any tension at the face off with Derek Chisora by asking for a selfie!

Derek Chisora's heavyweight collision with Oleksandr Usyk is likely to be rearranged for October, says David Haye.

Chisora was set to welcome Usyk to the upper echelons of the top division in May at The O2 in London but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a new date and location are still being finalised.

"The date will probably be in October," Chisora's manager Haye told Sky News. "Fortunately boxing has started to move forward now.

Usyk will face Chisora 'probably in October'

"[Promoter] Eddie Hearn is having fights in his garden - Dillian Whyte is having a huge fight with Alexander Povetkin on August 22 [live on Sky Sports Box Office].

"Derek and Usyk will probably happen in October. Derek and Usyk are training."

Usyk posted social media footage of himself ominously calling Chisora's name while jogging on the beach.

The former undisputed cruiserweight champion from Ukraine has had just one fight in the heavyweight division but is the mandatory challenger to the WBO belt held by Anthony Joshua.

That status will be put at stake by Usyk against Chisora, who had warned: "Basically, everything I'm going to do is for me to take what he has and make it mine.

"He's got the golden ticket, so I want to take his golden ticket."

2:54 Could Chisora fight in Bellator MMA? Could Chisora fight in Bellator MMA?

Usyk replied: "Normally I face this kind of plan, every fight. If you want to hit the target, you need to see the target, because he can throw as much punches as you can, but you need to land them into the target."

Chisora hit back: "He's going to dance around, but we've got certain things we've been practising on and things we've been doing every day. It will pay off."

More recently, Chisora has been in "dialogue" to make his MMA debut with the Bellator promotion, according to its president Scott Coker.

"We'd love to have him," Coker told Sky Sports. "If he has time in his schedule to compete in MMA, we'd love to put him in there and test him out.

"Depending on his schedule, we'd love to get him into our rotation, if time permits."