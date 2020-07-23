Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's impromptu meeting on Marbella strip explained

0:38 Joshua reveals all about his chance meeting with Fury in Marbella! Joshua reveals all about his chance meeting with Fury in Marbella!

Anthony Joshua has insisted his amusing meeting with Tyson Fury in the holiday resort of Marbella was not planned and came moments after laughing with his rival's fans.

Joshua told Sky Sports News about the chance meeting with his fellow world heavyweight champion: "I bumped into Fury last week.

"It's funny because I was at a pool party, chilling with a couple of my boys, some of my mates live out there.

"Fury fans were there. There was a healthy, sporting divide - Fury and AJ. They were shouting 'Tyson Fury' as I walked off. I gave them a gesture to let them know that I'm still here, I'm one of the lads as well!

"On my way back they tried to do it again so I confronted them.

"I said: 'I'm here for the banter but let's not make it a disrespectful thing. We're all just here for a good time'.

"That calmed that situation down.

"Next minute, I bumped into Fury!

"It's only right me and him will bump heads soon. We'll put on a great show for the British public and the world. It's going to be a massive fight."

0:32 'No obstacle should stop AJ vs Fury!' 'No obstacle should stop AJ vs Fury!'

IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua and WBC title holder Fury have agreed financial terms to decide an undisputed ruler of the division in 2021.

First Joshua will defend his titles against Kubrat Pulev and Fury will meet Deontay Wilder for a third time.

But Joshua was all smiles when he came face to face with Fury in the Spanish sun: "He couldn't get out of the car and offer me a drink! He was just driving down the strip and I was walking.

"I don't know how he saw me because I had my mask and hat on.

"He's probably following me around! He blew his cover!

"All respect to him and his wife."

0:45 Fury: I punch harder than AJ! Fury: I punch harder than AJ!

Joshua appeared earlier this year wearing a knee brace and with a crutch when attending a Black Lives March matter.

He said about his injury: "How am I physically? I'm on my feet doing my 10,000 steps. I'm in the gym smashing the heavy bag, smashing the pads.

"The knee is good.

"I'm around good professionals. My pain threshold is quite high so I'm ready to crack on and do things my way.

"What's an injury? There is no mental weakness, I only know mental toughness. But when the people above tell me: 'We want you to get better in this way', I have to follow orders from the professionals.

"I speed up the process because I live good, I eat good, I don't drink. I'm back on my feet now. It's a blessing because I've missed boxing.

"It has been a difficult period of my life and I need to channel my focus into being the best I can be - live good, sleep good, punch up Kubrat Pulev in a few months.

"I don't have solid date so it has been difficult."