Dillian Whyte's protege Fabio Wardley battles Simon Vallily on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Fabio Wardley resumes his exciting career this weekend, live on Sky Sports

Fabio Wardley's blistering speed and destructive power have propelled him up the heavyweight rankings - and he targets his first title in 'Fight Camp' on Saturday.

The unbeaten 25-year-old has racked up eight victories, with seven knockouts, since turning professional, and Wardley can enhance his growing reputation when he battles Simon Vallily for the English belt in the opening 'Fight Camp' show, live on Sky Sports.

Risky start in pro ranks

Wardley did not gain experience in the amateur ranks, instead displaying his explosive punching on the 'White Collar' boxing circuit.

Wardley has stopped all but one of his professional opponents

After just a handful of victories, he decided to launch his paid career and has gained attention with a succession of stoppage wins.

Raw talent is recognised

Dillian Whyte, the world heavyweight contender, spotted Wardley's potential and has agreed to manage his promising career.

"Dillian is really someone I respect in the game and trust his opinion, so after I had a few meetings with different managers, I just wanted to speak to him really, get his opinion," Wardley told Sky Sports.

"He just suggested it, and I thought actually yeah that would be ideal to have someone like that, managing my career, who has already been through the thick of it, and knows how to navigate this world would be ideal."

Sharpening skills with expert sparring

Wardley has already traded punches with some of the world's best fighters, having sparred with former cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk, WBC champion Tyson Fury and WBC mandatory challenger Whyte.

The unbeaten 25-year-old relished the chance to test his skills against Usyk

The Suffolk fighter helped Usyk prepare for his victory over Tony Bellew, while he had also been called into a camp with Fury, who was working towards a fight with Francesco Pianeta.

Plenty of Brit rivals

Wardley is part of an exciting domestic division that features leading contenders such as Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois.

He has welcomed the prospect of a potential clash with Doncaster's David Allen as he continues to rise the rankings.

"I think it would be the ideal fight for me," said Wardley. "I think it would be a nightmare for Dave, to be honest. I just don't think our styles go together well for him."

Sizeable step-up in class

Vallily stands in the way of Wardley's ambitions and the Commonwealth Games gold medallist should provide the sternest test so far.

Simon Vallily has promised an explosive encounter with Wardley

The 34-year-old admits he is fighting for his future in the sport following a setback against Craig Glover, his second pro defeat, and has vowed to ruin Wardley's perfect record with a knockout.

"He's not going to see the final bell," said Vallily. "Sorry Fabio, but you're going to sleep mate!"

Perfect time to impress

I don't think there's a heavyweight out there like me. Fabio Wardley

Wardley has already impressed Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and his fast-moving career could be accelerated if he produces a stylish victory over Vallily this weekend.

"I don't think there's a heavyweight out there like me. Not one that's sharp like me, that moves like me.

"Once I fine tune my craft, I'm going to be a different level. I've got the speed and the power. It's the punch that you don't see coming that takes you out."

