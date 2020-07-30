LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Fight Camp special plus Anthony Joshua and Roy Jones Jr
Last Updated: 30/07/20 9:29am
We are behind the scenes at Fight Camp - plus we have exclusive interviews with Anthony Joshua and Roy Jones Jr.
Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker
The show includes the following:
- Fabio Wardley vows to remove the stigma of his white-collar boxing background
- Dalton Smith reveals his unique cooking plan for fight week
- Jordan Gill explains his struggles with illness over the last year
- Reece Bellotti admits he will need a career best performance to beat Gill
- Sam Eggington believes Cheeseman won't be able to outbox him over twelve rounds
- Ted Cheeseman says he has controlled his addictive personality in the build-up