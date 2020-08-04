Dillian Whyte wants protege Fabio Wardley to target fight against Dave Allen

0:39 Wardley stopped Vallily in the third round Wardley stopped Vallily in the third round

Fabio Wardley wants to fight Dave Allen to continue his impressive rise in the heavyweight division, says his manager Dillian Whyte.

Wardley shone on the opening weekend of Fight Camp by dispatching Simon Vallily to pick up the English title - Whyte will face Alexander Povetkin on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte told Sky Sports about Wardley, whose career he is guiding: "We want all the smoke. Fabio is young and inexperienced so we will be wise.

"I'd like him to fight Dave Allen at the end of the year or next year. I'd like him to fight Nick Webb on my undercard if he hasn't got injuries and he is healthy."

'The White Rhino' Allen is a former opponent of Whyte's and has a knockout victory in 2020 under his belt. Webb, who was knocked out by Allen, hasn't been in the ring this year.

Wardley told Sky Sports about targeting those opponents: "Sounds good to me. Dillian knows me - we're here for anyone. We're fit all year round. Anyone can get it.

"I proved at the weekend that I'm a class above where some people had me. I can show boxing skills, I can box with some big names. Now it's about putting me in with them."

Wardley had a limited amateur career and started boxing on the white-collar scene but, in a three-year career, has amassed nine unbeaten fights.

Whyte reacted to Wardley's win last weekend against Vallily: "Fabio did exactly as I thought. I told him on the day of the fight: 'The guy can be a good boxer but listen to everything he said in the build-up - if this, if that'.

"The key word was 'if'. It showed everything was bravado, he was trying to make it seem like he was ready.

"If Fabio did what I know he can do, it would be an easy night's work. And it was."

Dave Allen has been targeted by Wardley

Wardley came through a spiky build-up during which he wore a fake moustache to make fun of Vallily, who reacted by angrily questioning his experience.

"I knew he had a bit of a temper, he could lose his head," Wardley said. "I've never seen him do that at a press conference. So it was half a shock, to see him get angry.

"I genuinely only meant it as a laugh!

"Putting the tache on wasn't to wind him up, it was supposed to be funny! I'm the one wearing a fake tache looking stupid! It worked out a lot better than I hoped for."

Wardley hurt Vallily with a left hook in the third round then ended the fight with a flurry of quick punches.

"It didn't go as I thought it would, he didn't box as I thought he would either," Wardley said. "Especially after that fiery press conference I thought he would really put the work on me, try to stamp his authority and back up his words. But he came in very differently.

"He said in the build-up he would box my face off, jab my face off. But he was on the receiving end of that.

"Overall it was a great experience because of how unique it was as an event."