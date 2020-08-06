Harper vs Jonas: Ewa Brodnicka signs with Matchroom to set up unification fight.

Undefeated WBO super-featherweight champion Ewa Brodnicka has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing and has targeted a unification clash with the winner of Terri Harper vs Natasha Jonas.

Poland's Brodnicka (19-0, 2 KOs), a former European lightweight champion, outpointed Irma Balijagic Adler to land the interim WBO super-featherweight title in May 2017 before capturing the full crown against Sarah Pucek a year later.

'Kleo' has made five successful defences of her title, all in Poland, most recently beating Belgium's Djemilla Gontaruk, and the 36-year-old is determined to get her hands on Harper's WBC and IBO belts.

Brodnicka is the latest addition to Matchroom's unrivalled stable of women's boxing talent that includes undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and undisputed welterweight ruler Cecilia Braekhus, amongst a host of other top contenders.

"I'm delighted to team up with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing," said Brodnicka. "Women's boxing is on fire right now and I want to be in all the big fights starting with the unification match-up between the winner of Harper and Jonas. I'm excited for the future and can't wait for my return to the ring."

Hearn said: "I'm delighted to welcome Ewa to the team. This sets up a huge unification fight between the winner of Terri Harper vs Natasha Jonas at Fight Camp at a time where women's boxing continues to go from strength to strength."