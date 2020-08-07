Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 'must happen this year' or Dillian Whyte should be next challenger, says Eddie Hearn

Dillian Whyte is mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC belt

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 'must happen this year' or Dillian Whyte should be the next challenger for the WBC title, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The WBC has confirmed the winner of Fury-Wilder 3 must make a mandatory title defence against Whyte in early 2021.

But Fury's US promoter Bob Arum has suggested that the fight could be pushed back until February and Hearn says Whyte could even be ready to replace Wilder before the end of 2020, if he defeats Alexander Povetkin on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

He told Sky Sports: "Well I'm hearing what we hoped the WBC would enforce, which is the promise that the fight has to happen.

"The official date is before February. Obviously if Wilder-Fury takes place in December, maybe that gets pushed back a little bit. Great news for Dillian Whyte, fully deserves his shot more than any fighter in boxing, forget the heavyweight division, but he does have business to attend to on August 22 against Alexander Povetkin.

"That makes that fight even more dangerous, but as far as we're concerned Fury-Wilder must happen this year, and if it doesn't we're ready to go with Whyte against Fury, subject to him beating Povetkin in a couple of weeks' time."

Anthony Joshua and Fury have agreed terms in principle on a two-fight deal for an undisputed world title clash next year, although the unified champion's mandatory commitments could complicate his plans.

Anthony Joshua will make next defence of world titles against Kubrat Pulev

IBF mandatory challenger is set to face Joshua in December, while Oleksandr Usyk has also lined up a mandated WBO title shot.

"AJ is going to box in December and he won't box again until June-July of next year, so there's plenty of time to fit in that mandatory defence," said Hearn.

"AJ himself may have a mandatory defence against Oleksandr Usyk if Derek Chisora doesn't upset the odds in that fight. Plenty of hurdles to overcome but certainly for Dillian Whyte, who has been pushing so hard for a world championship shot, this makes the Alexander Povektin fight look even more vital."