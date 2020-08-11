Whyte vs Povetkin: Dillian Whyte is ready to become a world champion after refining his raw power, says trainer Peter Fury

Dillian Whyte could be one victory away from a world title fight

Dillian Whyte is ready to become a world heavyweight champion after adding refined boxing skills to his raw power, says trainer Peter Fury.

Whyte risks his status as the mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC belt when he faces Alexander Povetkin in the finale of 'Fight Camp' on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Unified champion Joshua will also be at ringside to keep a close eye on Whyte ahead of a potential rematch, so we asked trainer Peter Fury for analysis on whether the Brixton man can succeed at the highest level?

Whyte's time for a world title?

"I think he's ready," Peter Fury told Sky Sports. "His mindset is there and I think he will win a world title. I think when he gets his time, Dillian, he'll do it.

He's a lot more polished, he's relaxed and he's boxing, he's getting behind his jab. The improvements are endless. Peter Fury on Dillian Whyte

"He's a good, solid fighter, and let's not forget how much he's come on as well. He's improved a lot over the years, and he's dedicated, so I see him doing big things.

"I think he's ready for a world title, and he should lift one, as and when he gets the opportunity."

Can Povetkin ruin Whyte's plans?

Povetkin will threaten Whyte's plans on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office

One hundred per cent. Povetkin has got a big punch. He will knock out anybody if he hits them correctly, especially if he lands that left hook he's got.

He's a good puncher, Povetkin.

Dillian's dedication paying off?

Whyte has been sharpening his ring skills at a training camp in Portugal

He's a lot more relaxed. His footwork is a lot better. Before he was a bit clumsy going around the ring, he was very predictable, but now he is not.

He's a lot more polished, he's relaxed and he's boxing, he's getting behind his jab. The improvements are endless. He's made fantastic improvements.

Fury vs Whyte thriller?

Whyte is mandatory challenger for WBC champion Tyson Fury

"It will be interesting to see [Fury vs Whyte]. When you get the best fighting the best, it's good, so that's what we all want to see. There's plenty of good fights in the future.

Dillian Whyte is a good fighter and so is Tyson, so it's all good. To prove you are the best, you have got to take all comers on, and that's what boxing is about. Not to pick and choose.

I'm sure when the time is right, they will meet each other won't they.

Hughie Fury back in the mix?

Peter Fury hopes to guide Hughie Fury towards a world title in the near future

"We're hoping to see Hughie probably in November, early December. Hopefully he can get on one of the cards there and get in a good meaningful fight. He's training and we are just waiting on a date for Hughie.

"He's matured, he's a big heavyweight and he's hitting with a lot of power as well. We've got to look to the future for Hughie and I think in his next fight, people are going to wake up and see that he's finally arrived.

"I predict very big things for him."

