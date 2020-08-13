LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Fight Camp special from 'the bubble'
Last Updated: 13/08/20 9:20am
A Fight Camp special reporting from inside 'the bubble' with interviews from the boxers inside.
The show includes the following:
- Shannon Courtenay offering to sell her granny for three minute rounds
- Felix Cash explains how he badly needed his 'break out' fight against Jack Cullen
- Zelfa Barrett admits it is best to stay on the right side of uncle and trainer Pat
- Eric Donovan insists he is peaking as a fighter at 35
- Kieron Conway wants a rematch with Ted Cheeseman to end all the debate
- Dave Allen vows to KO Fabio Wardley and hopes the British title will be at stake