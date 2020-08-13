Boxing News

LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Fight Camp special from 'the bubble'

Last Updated: 13/08/20 9:20am

A Fight Camp special reporting from inside 'the bubble' with interviews from the boxers inside.

The show includes the following:

  • Shannon Courtenay offering to sell her granny for three minute rounds
  • Felix Cash explains how he badly needed his 'break out' fight against Jack Cullen
  • Zelfa Barrett admits it is best to stay on the right side of uncle and trainer Pat
  • Eric Donovan insists he is peaking as a fighter at 35
  • Kieron Conway wants a rematch with Ted Cheeseman to end all the debate
  • Dave Allen vows to KO Fabio Wardley and hopes the British title will be at stake

