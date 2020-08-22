Whyte vs Povetkin: Alen Babic blasts aside Shawndell Winters in the second round

Alen Babic ruthlessly stopped Shawndell Winters

Alen Babic blasted aside Shawndell Winters in the second round as the Croatian heavyweight extended an explosive start to his professional career.

Babic, nicknamed 'The Savage', is yet to progress into the third round in four professional bouts and he dropped Winters twice before the fight was waved off on the Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill.

Charging forward, Babic hammered away with punches from the opening bell, and a big left hook left Winters sagging on the ropes.

Babic celebrated his fourth professional win

Winters wobbled through the remainder of the first round, but had to withstand more spiteful work in the second and the American soon wilted.

Babic was hunting another early finish and the referee stepped in after another barrage dumped Winters down by the ropes.

The 29-year-old immediately issued a verbal challenge to his fellow Croat, Filip Hrgovic.

"This is my approach. One or two rounds," Babic told Sky Sports Box Office. "My fights won't go past three rounds. I am different.

"I have a guy in mind, he's from my country. Filip Hrgovic! He was calling me out. I don't like him. I want to fight him."

Jack Cullen and Zak Chelli could not be separated on the scorecards

In the opening bout, Jack Cullen battled to a split decision draw with Zak Chelli following a hard-fought encounter.

Both super-middleweights ended a gruelling 10-round fight with facial damage and the judges could not separate them, scoring it 97-93 to Chelli, 96-95 to Cullen, while the third tally was tied at 95-95.

