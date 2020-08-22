Whyte vs Povetkin: Impressive Chris Kongo stops Luther Clay in ninth round

Chris Kongo stopped Luther Clay

Chris Kongo clinically dispatched Luther Clay in the ninth round of their welterweight battle at Fight Camp on Saturday.

Sky customers: Buy Whyte vs Povetkin

Non-Sky customers: Buy Whyte vs Povetkin

Kongo, managed by the event's headliner Dillian Whyte, unleashed a flurry of punches that knocked Clay down and brought about the end of the fight.

The WBO global welterweight title went home with Kongo, who extended his unbeaten record to 12-0.

Kongo took home a WBO belt

Kongo was able to use his notable height advantage to keep Clay at the end of his sharper, quicker punches.

Kongo landed a clever counter left hook then a pair of body shots in the third round, but Clay willingly fired back.

A sudden onslaught in the fifth round from Kongo had the fight close to being stopped - Clay was bloodied and hurt but clung on to continue.

The game Clay fired a hurtful left hook in the sixth, ducking inside Kongo's reach to approach him.

Kongo's sharp shots were finding a home through the defences of Clay in the eighth but did not dent his desire to pour forwards.

Kongo is unbeaten in 12 fights

The ninth round was absolutely torrid for Clay. Kongo hurt him up close then pounced in search of a stoppage, landing a succession of flush punches. Eventually a left hook sent Clay to the floor, and the towel came in to rescue him.

"I knew I had the speed and the power, I just had to pace myself because it's been 16 months since I'd been in there," said Kongo.

"In the middle rounds I hurt him. I knew, before the fight ends, I would get him out."

Watch Whyte-Povetkin and Taylor-Persoon 2 tonight, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 7pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.