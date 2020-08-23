Tyson Fury pokes fun at Dillian Whyte’s defeat to Alexander Povetkin

Tyson Fury is the WBC champion and did not hold back on thoughts on Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury responded to Dillian Whyte’s downfall with a cheeky tweet of congratulations to Alexander Povetkin.

Whyte would have had a mandatory shot at Fury's WBC heavyweight title enforced if he defeated Povetkin on Saturday night but had his hopes brutally ended.

Povetkin got up from the canvas twice to knock out Whyte with an uppercut in the fifth round, claiming the WBC interim and Diamond belts in the process.

Fury then posted a reference to Povetkin's age on social media in a subtle acknowledge of Whyte's loss.

Fury is next expected to meet Deontay Wilder in a third WBC title fight - earlier on Saturday he had aimed a tweet at Floyd Mayweather, warning him not to bother handing out advice to Wilder.

Povetkin KO'd Whyte in fifth round

Whyte must rebuild before challenging for a world title

Povetkin, although he will inherit Whyte's status as the mandatory challenger to the WBC title, will not necessarily be enforced in the immediate future.

A rematch clause to allow Whyte an opportunity at revenge will be enforced, promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed.

Watch Whyte-Povetkin and Taylor-Persoon 2 repeats on Sunday, at 8am, 1pm and 6pm, on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.