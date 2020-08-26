Tim Tszyu stops Jeff Horn in all-Australian grudge match

Tim Tszyu forced Jeff Horn to retire on his stool after eight rounds of punishment to settle their bad-tempered, scandal-hit clash in Australia.

The exciting prospect Tszyu, son of the legendary boxer Kostya, remained undefeated and floored Horn twice before ending the fight inside the distance.

It was an emphatic finish to a fight that had captivated Australian sport over the past week through its scandal and rivalry.

What was the controversy?

The WBO refused to change judges despite accusations flying around in the days before the fight.

Tszyu had been training at a gym owned by Chris Condon, who was a ringside judge, according to Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton. Condon has denied being a former member of Tszyu's father corner, although there are pictures of them together celebrating a victory.

A second judge, Philip Holiday, was forced to apologise after pre-fight comments suggesting Tsyzu would defeat Horn via cuts were made public. The judges' "careers are on the line", said WBO chairman Danny Leigh.

In the end, the judges were not needed.

How did the rivalry build?

Former world welterweight champion Horn, who famously upset Manny Pacquiao in 2017 at an outside stadium in Brisbane under the blazing sun, had mocked Tszyu for being merely an extension of his father's legacy.

Kostya Tszyu was one of Australia's, and the world's, finest talents in the early-2000s until his career ended in Manchester in 2005 on Ricky Hatton's greatest night.

Tim Tszyu, now unbeaten in 16, has sparred with Pacquiao who he claimed was unmotivated to face Horn.

The arguing continued until moments before the fight - a dispute about who would ring-walk first and second went unresolved until the hour prior. Horn got his way by walking second but Tszyu, to underline his point, waited 10 minutes until after his ring introduction to actually enter.

Their fight was an intriguing clash because Horn, who has since been stopped by Terence Crawford and Michael Zerafa (the former opponent of Kell Brook) was vastly more experienced than Tszyu.

The fight was one-sided

Sydney's Tszyu, seven years younger at 25, dominated every moment of the fight. Brisbane's Horn was scolded by the referee for wrestling and fouling, and couldn't keep pace with Tszyu's sharper shots.

Horn went down in the third round after an uppercut. Then Tszyu landed a body shot and a right hand upstairs to floor Horn in the seventh. Horn did not emerge from his corner for the ninth.

Spectators

The fight was notable because 16,000 socially-distanced fans were allowed into the North Queensland Stadium in Townsville.

North Queensland Stadium welcomed 16,000 socially-distant fans

The capacity is ordinarily 25,000

Rivalry turned to respect

"I just want everyone to know my name is Tim," Tszyu said afterwards.

"Not the son.

"All respect to Jeff, he has achieved so much, he has given Australia this platform."

Horn said: "Tim was young, hungry, he's an absolute champion.

"I wouldn't put anything past him, he's an absolute legend, I hope all of Australia can support him now.

"He now is the No.1 in Australia. He's certainly earned it now. He can fly that flag for Australia.

"He was out-boxing me out there and he has that young blood. Tim has that hunger about him. I've been there and done that. Tim is very hungry for that win and I can feel that through him tonight.

"He's got that champion's spirit in him, I can feel it."

What next for Tim Tszyu?

He holds the WBO global and IBF Australasian super-welterweight titles, and now has a career-best win under his belt.

He was previously ranked at No 9 with the WBO and No 5 with the IBF so should find himself much closer to a world title fight.

Tszyu has announced himself as the face of Australian boxing and one of the world's leading prospects.