Daniel Dubois stops Ricardo Snijders to set up British and European title battle with Joe Joyce

Daniel Dubois warmed up for Joe Joyce fight with a swift win

Daniel Dubois stopped Ricardo Snijders in the second round as he primed his destructive power for a domestic heavyweight showdown with Joe Joyce.

The unbeaten 22-year-old has been forced to wait for his British and European battle with Joyce and sharpened his skills against the outgunned Dutchman, who was floored on four occasions before the fight was halted in Stratford.

Snijders had stepped in as a replacement opponent and did not savour the task, crumpling to the canvas twice in the opening round after receiving crunching body shots from Dubois.

Dubois had far too much power for Dutch opponent Snijders

Seeking another early stoppage, Dubois unloaded hooks from either hand and Snijders wilted again before the bell prevented any further punishment.

But Dubois prompted referee Marcus McDonnell to step in, just a few seconds into the next round, after his spiteful shots sent Snijders back to the floor.

Joyce overwhelmed Michael Wallisch inside three rounds in his warm-up fight last month and the Olympic silver medallist is now set to face Dubois in a rescheduled clash at The O2 on October 24.

The 22-year-old hopes to settle his British rivalry with Joe Joyce next month

"I wanted to go in there an impress," Dubois told BT Sport. "The only way I thought I could do that was by trying to take him out straight away .

"But I had to relax a bit, hold back a bit, and just box my way into it, and then I got the job done easily.

"You don't get paid for overtime in this game. I was on a mission. Get rid of the cobwebs and get back into it. Now I feel I've done that. I need a step-up."