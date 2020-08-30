Tyson Fury says 'feather duster' punches will defeat Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has welcomed a heavyweight fight against Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua will become the latest 'knockout master' to succumb to his 'feather duster' punches in their undisputed world heavyweight title fight.

Fury started his second reign as a world champion by stopping Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC belt in February, four years on from becoming a unified king with a points win over Wladimir Klitschko.

The unbeaten 32-year-old overcame two opponents with fearsome punch power to claim world titles and is confident he could defeat Joshua, who has 21 knockouts in 23 wins with a solitary loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Fury told BT Sport: "An interesting fact is me - the old feather duster here who can't crack an egg - has beaten the number one and number four biggest punchers in the heavyweight division.

"The WBC did a thing [ranking] from one to ten, the biggest punchers in heavyweight history. Number one was Wilder and number four was Klitschko. Mr feather duster has beaten both and I am about to beat another one in the top 10 in AJ.

"So that will be three knockout masters beaten by a feather duster - it is not bad is it?"

Unified champion Joshua has predicted how he would topple Fury during an appearance on 'A League of Their Own.'

"First six, I know I'm going to take him out," said Joshua. "I've had a shorter career, so I'm fresher. Been in the deep end longer, so I'm used to the pressure.

"I believe I'm going to handle the pressure and I'm going to take him out."

Referring to Fury's win over Wilder, Joshua added: "Fury drew in the first fight. Came back rejigged all his plans and just took it to him and knew how to beat him, and just took him to school really, put him on the back foot.

"I believe I'm better than Wilder, faster, whatever you want to call it. I reckon I'm going to be doing this for another 10 years."

Fury is expected to face Wilder in a third contracted fight before the end of the year, while Joshua is set to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in December.