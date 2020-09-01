Filip Hrgovic's promoter sparks furious response from Alen Babic about Croatian heavyweight clash

1:58 Alen Babic had called for a showdown with fellow Croat Filip Hrgovic Alen Babic had called for a showdown with fellow Croat Filip Hrgovic

Filip Hrgovic's promoter has sparked a furious response from Alen Babic after suggesting 'The Savage' needs to earn a clash with his Croatian heavyweight rival.

Babic immediately called out the Olympic bronze medallist after his destructive second-round win over Shawndell Winters on the Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill.

But Hrgovic will end a nine-month absence against Ondrej Pala in Denmark later this month and promoter Nisse Sauerland has questioned whether Babic is ready to face his fellow countryman.

"Filip is definitely aware of Alen Babic. I think everyone is now that he has been using Filip's name so often," Sauerland told Sky Sports.

"Realistically, if Alen Babic fights a couple of opponents who will progress him in his career - I think he's only had three or so fights - then we would look at it maybe next year. If it makes sense.

Right now it doesn't make sense to us, but in a year down the line, when he's had some meaningful fights then we can look at it. Nisse Sauerland

"But in our opinion, he's not on the same level as Filip. I'd like to see Babic fight someone like Tom Little, who I believe would beat him, or even Dave Allen as well, who I believe would also beat him. If he can get past that, then maybe try and get himself a good 10-rounder, 12-rounder against a better opponent, then we'd look at it.

"But right now, he's had two, three fights, and he's not much above a cruiserweight, and not of the same pedigree as Filip. But saying that, you have to admire that he wants the fight apparently. Right now it doesn't make sense to us, but in a year down the line, when he's had some meaningful fights then we can look at it."

Babic is set to make a swift return to action within a few weeks and expects to then face Britain's Tom Little in October.

"I don't care about their comments," Babic told Sky Sports. "Right now, Hrgovic is fighting a guy who hasn't been training for six years. For me that's a disgrace, I would never fight a guy like that.

"In England, my fans love me, so if the fans want to see this fight it will happen. Of course I need a couple more fights, I know, but those comments like I'm nothing, that's their way.

"He said I was going to lose to Tom Little and Dave Allen. Tom Little is a great guy, I love him, but there's no way I'll lose. That shows how much they don't know s**t about boxing. Just talking rubbish.

I really dislike him [Hrgovic] and I want to shut his mouth, because he's a bully. Alen Babic

"I just beat Shawndell Winters, who is much tougher, my first serious opponent, but that means nothing to them. Just tell Sauerland to watch my fight, because he obviously doesn't know who he is talking about."

The 29-year-old has previously voiced his anger at Hrgovic's plans to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games and would relish a grudge fight.

"I really dislike him [Hrgovic] and I want to shut his mouth, because he's a bully. He was born with a silver spoon, so I didn't expect him to appreciate me.

"Eddie Hearn says he's my fan, so who is Hrgovic to say anything else? I'm a true modern-day Gladiator."