Dillian Whyte must 'heal' the 'open cut' inflicted by Alexander Povetkin, says Michael Hunter

Dillian Whyte does not have enough time to overcome the psychological hurdle of being knocked out by Alexander Povetkin, says Michael Hunter.

Whyte is set to rematch Povetkin later this year after a shuddering knockout defeat at Fight Camp halted his world title chase.

Hunter, who drew a fight with Povetkin last year but still believes he deserved the judges' verdict, told Sky Sports' Toe 2 Toe podcast Whyte will be left with doubts.

"There will always be, because he got knocked out," said the American contender.

"That's not to say he can't put a band-aid on it, or be stronger than before.

"But it is a wound, it is an open cut.

"Depending on his energy, depends on how healed he is from the situation.

"I think it is a little too soon for him to have a rematch.

"I think it would be a good idea to take some time off. He can get that fight back - he has enough clout and notoriety to fight another fight, get mentally strong, let the wounds heal, then go back to war with Povetkin."

Whyte could reclaim his position as the mandatory challenger to Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight title with a victory in a second fight against Povetkin, but Hunter has warned another defeat would derail Whyte permanently.

"In world title contention, for sure," he said. "In boxing when you lose, you drop to a steep place. To lose twice in that fashion, nobody will give him that type of opportunity.

"If he beats Povetkin, even if he edges it, he's done enough to secure himself and heal the situation.

"Focus on Povetkin, if he does take the fight, and be 100 percent all-in."

After going 12 rounds with Povetkin last year, Hunter expected his former opponent to beat Whyte.

"As far as technique, he is made to fight Whyte. And that's how it went," he said. "I call it like I see it.

"If Whyte has the right mind-set, and carries it all the way through until he fights Povetkin, then he would definitely beat him. Then there would be a trilogy.

"I was more surprised that Dillian dropped Povetkin in the first few rounds, than Povetkin actually knocking him out."