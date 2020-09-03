Boxing News

LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Michael Hunter

Last Updated: 03/09/20 8:46am

Heavyweight contender Michael Hunter joins us as a guest.

The show includes the interviews with:

  • Hunter insists he deserves a rematch with Povetkin NOT Whyte
  • He is concerned that Dillian will lose the second fight as well
  • Hunter believes Chisora could be a tough test for Usyk
  • He used lockdown to heal his injuries and wants to fight a top 10 contender next
  • Barry says Kell Brook should face Terence Crawford if the money is right

