LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Michael Hunter
Last Updated: 03/09/20 8:46am
Heavyweight contender Michael Hunter joins us as a guest.
The show includes the interviews with:
- Hunter insists he deserves a rematch with Povetkin NOT Whyte
- He is concerned that Dillian will lose the second fight as well
- Hunter believes Chisora could be a tough test for Usyk
- He used lockdown to heal his injuries and wants to fight a top 10 contender next
- Barry says Kell Brook should face Terence Crawford if the money is right