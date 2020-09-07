Luke Campbell vows to 'break down' Ryan Garcia in WBC 'interim' lightweight title fight in November

Luke Campbell is set to face Ryan Garcia in California on November 14

Luke Campbell has warned Ryan Garcia he will "break him down" ahead of an expected fight between the pair later this year.

Campbell has agreed to face Garcia, one of America's hottest talents, for the WBC 'interim' lightweight belt, with the Hull fighter suggesting the bout will be confirmed at a venue in California on November 14.

The 32-year-old emerged with credit from a points loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko last August and the London 2012 Olympic gold medallist is looking forward to pitting his skills against Garcia.

ON THIS DAY! 📅



One year ago we witnessed a masterclass by @VasylLomachenko as he outpointed fellow Olympic Gold medallist @luke11campbell



Can Cool Hand go one better and claim a world title? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qCVEKrslbl — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2020

"Hopefully we've got a date in November," Campbell told Sky Sports. "We're looking around the 14th, so hopefully we can move on that date soon.

"For me, it's done. That's the guy who I'm facing.

"He's the one that's there to win, because he's the up and coming guy, but I'm excited by this opportunity to show the world what I'm really capable of doing.

"I see me just breaking him down and stopping him."

The 22-year-old Garcia is currently undefeated after 20 fights, but Campbell believes his own experience against "world" class opponents will prove crucial.

"My opposition have been levels above what he's had to face so far," said Campbell.

"In my 17th fight, I fought a three-weight world champion in (Jorge) Linares, who at that time was in his prime and was also in the top 10 pound-for-pound list as well. It's a fight I thought I won.

"Then fighting Lomachenko who is ranked pound-for-pound No 1 in the world. I've had experience being in there with world opposition. Class guys. All that does for me is grow my confidence, makes me believe in myself.

"Coming from my last performance, I know I can be so much better than that, and now this is my opportunity to go and prove it."

Campbell is not daunted by the prospect of travelling to Garcia's home territory for the fight.

"At the moment, there's no fans, but I guess you never know," he said. "The location will be California.

"I've always enjoyed going out there to America. I enjoy California, I think it's a great place and there will be some great preparation there for me as well."

Loma's footwork 😍 Last year, @VasylLomachenko showed off his dazzling feet against Luke Campbell.



Has he got the best movement in the business? 👇 pic.twitter.com/PEIo70CQVt — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 3, 2020

If Campbell emerges victorious, he hopes to earn a fight against the winner of Lomachenko's unification clash against IBF champion Teofimo Lopez in Las Vegas on October 17.

"It's the best fighting the best and this is what boxing is for me," said Campbell. "I've never ducked a fight. I want to face the best, because I want to see what I'm made of. I want to see how far I can go.

"The longer the fight goes I just see Lomachenko becoming more stronger during the fight. Lopez is a great fighter, got some great skills. It's boxing, you never know.

"I'd love that match-up [against Lopez]. I'm good friends with him and his dad, but it would be a fantastic fight."