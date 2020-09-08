Mairis Briedis vs Yuniel Dorticos in World Boxing Super Series final on September 26

Mairis Briedis (pictured) fights Yuniel Dorticos

Mairis Brieidis and Yuniel Dorticos will decide the Muhammad Ali Trophy in the World Boxing Super Series final on September 26.

The cruiserweights will collide behind closed doors in Munich, Germany, to crown the latest winner of the tournament which has previously been won by Oleksandr Usyk, Callum Smith, Josh Taylor and Naoya Inoue.

Latvia's Briedis, a former WBC and WBO champion whose only loss came against Usyk, said: "I love the fact that it will be in Munich as it reminds me of every time I went to train with the Klitschko brothers in Germany and the flights were always via Munich. Those are some great memories of the time spent with them there!"

Cuba-born US-based Dorticos, whose IBF belt will be at stake in the final, said: "The KO Doctor is back and ready to prescribe another dose of pain and take the Muhammad Ali Trophy back to Miami!"

Kalle Sauerland, chief boxing officer of the WBSS, said: "On 26 September we will not only crown the best cruiserweight on the planet but also send a sign to the world that boxing is back with the first major transatlantic Championship bout between the undisputed number one and two in their division.

"The final is not only about honour and glory, but cementing a legacy. The winner will become a member of an exclusive 'Ali Trophy Winner Club' that includes Usyk, Smith, Inoue and Taylor. It doesn't get much bigger in boxing, and we expect Briedis and Dorticos to have an absolute barnstormer!"