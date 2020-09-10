Oleksandr Usyk stalked by Frank Sanchez who is aiming for ‘small window’ of opportunity

0:50 Usyk is expected to face Chisora next Usyk is expected to face Chisora next

Frank Sanchez is aiming for an “intriguing” clash with Oleksandr Usyk which he hopes could have a world title on the line.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's goal to meet next year for the undisputed heavyweight championship must navigate around Usyk, who is the WBO mandatory challenger and expects to make the first challenge of 2021.

"It's looking like some chance Usyk may pick up a WBO vacated title in 2021 (if Joshua vs Fury happens)," Sanchez's manager Mike Borao told Sky Sports.

Frank Sanchez is unbeaten in 15 fights with 11 knockout wins

"In that case, it would open a small window for Frank to fight for a title in 2021.

"Frank is world ranked in the WBO and a bout between two of the best recent amateur cruiserweights fighting for a heavyweight title would be intriguing."

'The Cuban Flash' Sanchez is undefeated in 15 pro fights and is ranked No 10 with the WBO, whose title is held by Joshua.

Sanchez was a feted prospect in Cuba, a nation famed for their amateur boxers, and he beat the legendary Erislandy Savon to a national title before becoming a pro in the USA.

The Cuban was an accomplished amateur now making waves as a pro

"Few fighters are willing to step up against Frank," his manager Borao said.

"I tried to make a bout again Joseph Parker without success.

"Also, we tried very hard to make a fight against Efe Agjaba while Efe was with Premier Boxing Champions. That fight made sense for us, because frankly the gap in skill level between Frank and Efe is monstrous.

"Currently, Frank is training with [trainer] Eddy Reynoso and in camp with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Ryan Garcia, preparing for an October-November bout.

"If we can't get another young prospect in with Frank, we will try for bouts against established fighters like Gerald Washington and Dominic Breazeale."

Usyk leads WBO jostling

Usyk won his heavyweight debut last year

Joshua must defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev, expected in December, while Fury is contracted to meet Deontay Wilder in a third WBC championship fight before the two Brits can collide to decide the division's No 1.

However, Usyk's status as WBO mandatory challenger (which he will risk in his next fight against Derek Chisora) is a hurdle and other contenders are already queuing up.

"He has agreed to let AJ versus Pulev happen, with regards that the winner fights him next," Usyk's co-promoter Alexander Krassyuk, who works alongside Eddie Hearn, told Sky Sports. "This statement is still solid."

Daniel Dubois is ranked No 2 with the WBO

Britain's undefeated Daniel Dubois is No 2 with the WBO, behind only Usyk.

"Before long, he'll be at the top of all the sanctioning bodies' rankings and everyone will be running scared from him," Dubois' promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports. "If it's AJ's WBO title, so be it.

"They've sparred before and Daniel held his own. I've said before, I'd make that fight tomorrow."

Joseph Parker is ranked No 3 with the WBO

Former WBO champion Joseph Parker, who lost the belt to Joshua, is ranked No 3 and is negotiating a fight with No 6-ranked Junior Fa, his fellow New Zealander.

But Parker is looking upwards towards Dubois and told Sky Sports: "I feel like there's a big chance we can face each other.

"You keep an eye on everyone that's fighting, you keep an eye on the rankings, you keep an eye on the people coming up, the guys who have been there for a while."