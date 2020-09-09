Natasha Jonas targeting Katie Taylor fight after being made to wait for Terri Harper rematch

Could Natasha Jonas be next for Katie Taylor?

Natasha Jonas has turned her attention away from a Terri Harper rematch and is ready to 'step-up' if Irish star Katie Taylor needs an opponent for the end of 2020.

The Liverpudlian was denied the WBC super-featherweight title when she was forced to settle for a split decision draw with Harper last month and had called for a second fight against her British rival.

But Harper will instead make a mandatory WBC title defence against Norway's Katharina Thanderz and trainer Joe Gallagher says Jonas is now targeting Taylor, who defeated her in the London 2012 Olympics, or American Jessica McCaskill.

Jonas and Harper could not be separated on the scorecards

4:09 Both boxers had agreed to face each other again in the future Both boxers had agreed to face each other again in the future

"We should have got the decision and now they don't want anything to do with her," Gallagher told Sky Sports.

"Tasha is like, 'Right, okay then, I'll step up, I'll fight Katie Taylor, I'll fight Jessica McCaskill.'

"Tasha wants to fight any of them.

"I think Tasha against Katie Taylor is a great fight. Both unbelievable ambassadors for boxing.

"Natasha being the first one [women's boxer] to represent Britain at the Olympics and qualify.

"Katie Taylor, like I keep saying, she's the 'Canelo' of female boxing. Who wouldn't want to see that rematch eight years on, with the atmosphere it generated at the London Olympics?"

0:42 Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon on points after a punishing fight Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon on points after a punishing fight

Gallagher believes Harper and her trainer Stefy Bull are relieved to avoid an immediate rematch after a thrilling encounter with Jonas, which ended with both boxers receiving narrow verdicts, while the third judge scoring it a 95-95 draw.

"Terri Harper is not available, she doesn't want to fight Tasha," said Gallagher.

"They should have done the right thing and given Tasha the straight rematch.

"I think Terri Harper is [relieved]. I don't think they want anything to do with it. I've not seen one person saying Terri Harper won the fight."

Taylor preserved her status as the undisputed lightweight champion with a hard-fought points win over Delfine Persoon on the Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill.