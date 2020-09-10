Boxing News

LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Joseph Parker interview

Joseph Parker joins the Toe 2 Toe podcast for an extended interview about the heavyweight scene and his future plans.

The show includes the interviews with:

  • Joseph says he's caught the movie bug and would love to be an actor
  • He vows to continue showing more aggression against Junior Fa
  • Parker's keen to return to the U.K to face Whyte, Chisora or AJ
  • The Kiwi believes a fight with Daniel Dubois could happen soon
  • Discusses how that spider bite spoiled his plans
  • Gary Logan says Teofimo Lopez will not be the man to beat Vasyl Lomachenko

