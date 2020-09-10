LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Joseph Parker interview
Last Updated: 10/09/20 9:10am
Joseph Parker joins the Toe 2 Toe podcast for an extended interview about the heavyweight scene and his future plans.
The show includes the interviews with:
- Joseph says he's caught the movie bug and would love to be an actor
- He vows to continue showing more aggression against Junior Fa
- Parker's keen to return to the U.K to face Whyte, Chisora or AJ
- The Kiwi believes a fight with Daniel Dubois could happen soon
- Discusses how that spider bite spoiled his plans
- Gary Logan says Teofimo Lopez will not be the man to beat Vasyl Lomachenko