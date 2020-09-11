Tommy Frank and Kyle Yousaf's British title fight to welcome a drive-in audience

Kyle Yousaf will challenge for the British title

Tommy Frank and Kyle Yousaf's fight will have a drive-in audience in attendance.

The British flyweight title is on the line on November 20 in Sheffield.

Promoter Dennis Hobson said: "I've been involved in boxing at all levels, and have staged shows from Rotherham to Las Vegas, but I think we could well be making history with this one.

"Obviously this pandemic has seriously affected everybody's lives, and it's been a very difficult time. The sports world has been massively hit, and that includes boxing, with a few shows going ahead with no audience and lots of restrictions.

"I've been looking at different ways to get my fighters back to work, and when the drive-in idea was suggested I thought it was workable.

"The fighters get back to boxing, fans can come along and watch the show live.

"This fight between Tommy and Yousaf is going to be terrific. They're all-action, both are unbeaten, it's for the prestigious British title, and both lads are from Sheffield, so it has that extra spice.

"Neither of these kids are going to want to lose this one. Whoever comes out on top will obviously go on to bigger things, but the loser can definitely come again too."