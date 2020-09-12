Anthony Yarde stops Dec Spelman to stay on course for future British battle with Joshua Buatsi

Anthony Yarde overpowered Dec Spelman in the sixth round

Anthony Yarde became the first man to stop Dec Spelman in the professional ranks as he fuelled his rivalry with fellow British light-heavyweight Joshua Buatsi.

Yarde was halted by Sergey Kovalev in a WBO title shot last summer, but the 29-year-old ruthlessly secured a sixth-round stoppage of Spelman, his second successive win since defeat by the Russian.

A future battle with Buatsi is eagerly anticipated and Yarde sent out a warning to the south Londoner with a display of his destructive punch power.

Buatsi and Yarde are exciting light-heavyweight contenders

The Buatsi left hook 🤩



Fight news soon 👀 @boxingbuatsi pic.twitter.com/io0xumXZ07 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 3, 2020

Spelman had proven his toughness in recent points losses to Shakan Pitters, the current British champion and Commonwealth title holder Lyndon Arthur, but Yarde seemed eager to break his resistance from the opening bell.

The Hackney fighter missed with looping punches as Spelman responded with a crisp right hand in the first round, but Yarde soon began to find the range for clubbing shots in the second.

By the third, Spelman had suffered a bloody nose, and Yarde applied further punishment with short, sharp right hands in the fourth round.

Yarde has 20 victories with just a solitary loss in his pro career

Yarde continued to crank up his assault in the fifth and then clinically ended the fight in the sixth, flooring Spelman with a flurry of right hands and referee Michael Alexander stepped in to spare the Scunthorpe boxer from another assault.

On the undercard, Ekow Essuman sealed a wide points win over Cedrick Peynaud to keep himself in contention for fights against domestic rivals such as Conor Benn and Chris Kongo.